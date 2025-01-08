Choctaw Nation Releases Full General Election Schedule For 2025

The Choctaw Nation has released the full schedule for its general election this year.

Tuesday, January 7th 2025, 9:50 pm

Early voting will be held on Friday, July 11th and the general election will be on July 12th.

The tribe does hold same day voter registration, so there is no deadline to register.

Here's more details about the general election: Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
