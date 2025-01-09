Cleanup Underway After Train Hits Semi In Verdigris

Crews are cleaning up debris in Verdigris after a train collided with a semi-truck.

Thursday, January 9th 2025, 4:23 am

By: News On 6


VERDIGRIS, Okla. -

Crews are cleaning up debris following an overnight crash involving a train and a semi-truck at Highway 66 and 530 Road.

Verdigris police say the semi driver went around the railroad barricades around 2:30 a.m. when the train struck the truck.

The driver sustained minor injuries. Metal debris is scattered across the area as crews work to clear the scene.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 9th, 2025

January 3rd, 2025

January 3rd, 2025

January 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

January 10th, 2025

January 10th, 2025

January 10th, 2025

January 10th, 2025