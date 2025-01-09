Cleanup Underway After Train Hits Semi In Verdigris

Thursday, January 9th 2025, 4:23 am
Crews are cleaning up debris following an overnight crash involving a train and a semi-truck at Highway 66 and 530 Road.
Verdigris police say the semi driver went around the railroad barricades around 2:30 a.m. when the train struck the truck.
The driver sustained minor injuries. Metal debris is scattered across the area as crews work to clear the scene.
