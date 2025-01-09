Tulsa Police Arrest 18-Year-Old For Homicide At Apartment Complex

Thursday, January 9th 2025, 10:58 am
Tulsa police have arrested 18-year-old Dennis Garrison for first-degree murder following a shooting early Thursday morning at the Plaza Hills East apartment complex near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. after reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s dead in the street from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as Garrison, got into a fight with the victim outside an apartment and threatened to shoot him. Police say as the victim was walking away, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.
Officers found Garrison inside a vehicle in the parking lot not far from the scene of the altercation. He was arrested and booked for first-degree murder.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
