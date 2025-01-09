Jimmy Carter Honored At State Funeral In Washington, D.C.

Thursday, January 9th 2025, 10:44 am
The state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter took place at the Washington National Cathedral, where dignitaries, including past presidents and vice presidents, are paid their respects.
The service began Thursday morning, and President Joe Biden was among those delivering eulogies. Other attendees include Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump.
Carter’s remains arrived at the cathedral Thursday morning after lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda for two days.
Carter, who passed away at age 100 about a week and a half ago, is being remembered for his post-presidential work advancing human rights and human dignity.
Former Oklahoma Governor George Nye, a longtime friend of Carter, spoke about the former president’s character, recalling Carter’s promise to return to Elk City, Oklahoma, as president, a promise he fulfilled.
Carter will be buried in Plains, Georgia, in a private ceremony alongside his late wife, Rosalynn, who passed away in 2023.
