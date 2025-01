The eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 247 in McIntosh County are back open after several semi-trucks became stuck.

By: News On 6

The Eastbound lanes on I-40 near mile marker 247 are back open, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The closure came around 5:40 a.m. after several semi-trucks became stuck and blocked the roadway.

Authorities worked for over an hour to clear the semis off the roadway.