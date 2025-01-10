Suspect In Stabbing At Tulsa Restaurant Identified

The man accused of stabbing a restaurant manager before being shot by a Tulsa Police officer has been identified.

By: News On 6

-

The man accused of stabbing a restaurant manager before being shot by a Tulsa Police officer has been identified.

Tulsa Police Identify Suspect in Stabbing Incident

Cody Hovorka, 32, was shot and injured by police Thursday evening after a series of violent incidents at a restaurant near Woodland Hills Mall.

Timeline of Events: From Restaurant to Arrest

According to police, Hovorka entered BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse acting erratically. The restaurant manager tried to calm Hovorka down and asked him to leave, but he stabbed the manager in the stomach.

Previous Story: Tulsa Police Respond To Stabbing Call At Tulsa Restaurant; Suspect Shot By TPD Officer

Police said the manager tried to get people in the restaurant to a safe place as Hovorka continued to walk around the restaurant wielding a knife. When the manager confronted him again, Police said he stabbed the manager’s hand.

Police said that staff eventually forced Hovorka out of the restaurant and tried to barricade the doors, but he began throwing chairs at the windows. Police arrived as he ran toward a nearby hotel. Officers deployed a taser, but it was ineffective.

Hovorka ignored commands to stop and drop the knife, police said. He then ran in the direction of the Woodland Hills Mall, prompting an officer to fire a shot, hitting him in the leg.

Updates on Victim's Recovery and Investigation

Hovorka and the manager were taken to a hospital. Hovorka was later booked into Tulsa County jail on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

Police said the manager was in "stable" condition and is recovering.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.