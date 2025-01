Tulsa kids are making the most of a rare snow day, with perfect conditions for playing outside. News On 6's Jayden Brannon spoke to some kids about their snow day on the Coca-Cola Porch.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

Tulsa kids are making the most of a rare snow day, with perfect conditions for playing outside.

From sledding big hills to building snowmen, they’re enjoying the snowy fun.

News On 6's Jayden Brannon spoke to some kids about their snow day on the Coca-Cola Porch.