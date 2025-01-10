Pet of the Week: Houlton

It's Friday, and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week. This week, it's Houlton, the 1-year-old Pekingese.

By: News On 6

It's Friday, and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week.

This week, it's Houlton, the 1-year-old Pekingese. Houlton is friendly with other dogs and would make a great addition to any home. If you'd like to adopt Houlton call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.