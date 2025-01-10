Tulsa Men's Basketball Game Rescheduled For Sunday At Reynolds Center

Inclement weather affected travel plans for Charlotte.

By: News On 6

Charlotte-Tulsa Men’s Basketball Game Postponed To Sunday

The American Athletic Conference men’s basketball game between Charlotte and Tulsa, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, has been postponed due to a winter storm affecting Charlotte’s ability to travel.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. CT inside the Reynolds Center. The game will now be shown live on ESPN+.