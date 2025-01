The OSU wrestling dual against NC State has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday night.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Due to travel delays caused by inclement weather, Sunday's Oklahoma State wrestling dual against NC State in Stillwater has been rescheduled for Monday, January 13, at 7 p.m. It will still be available for streaming on ESPN+. The Cowboys are currently ranked No. 3 in the country, and NC State is No. 5.