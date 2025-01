Young activists nationwide are suing state leaders, demanding stronger action on climate change to protect their futures. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor has more.

By: News On 6, LeAnne Taylor

Greenhouse gases released from burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas build up in the Earth's atmosphere and stop heat from escaping the planet, causing global warming.

News On 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor shares how activists are trying to change that Sunday's Medical Minute.