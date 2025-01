A 71-year-old man is dead following a crash in Adair, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the crash happened the crash happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday on US-59, near South 4731 Road.

Craig Johnson,71, of Stillwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.

The cause of the crash is unknown.