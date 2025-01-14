Tulsa County Deputies Arrest Man After Domestic Disturbance Standoff

A standoff in Berryhill ended peacefully with the arrest of a man accused of threatening his son with a knife.

Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 10:59 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa County deputies arrested a man after a standoff Monday night near a home in the Berryhill area.

Initial Incident:

  1. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon near the 2300 block of South 65th W Ave in the Berryhill area.
  2. 53-year-old Charles Franklin allegedly chased his son with a knife, stabbed a door, and injured himself in the process.
  3. Franklin left the scene before deputies arrived.
  4. Deputies completed a report and searched the area for Franklin before leaving the scene.

Second Incident:

  1. Franklin returned to the property and entered a small bumper-pull RV on the south side of the residence.
  2. Deputies were called back to the property and established a perimeter.
  3. Franklin communicated by phone, stating he had a gun, and refused to come out.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation:

  1. The SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated.
  2. Negotiators maintained contact with Franklin and persuaded him to surrender peacefully.

Resolution:

  1. Around 8:20 p.m., Franklin exited the RV and was taken into custody without further incident.
  2. He was arrested on complaints of Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon (AWDW).
