Tulsa County Deputies Arrest Man After Domestic Disturbance Standoff
A standoff in Berryhill ended peacefully with the arrest of a man accused of threatening his son with a knife.
Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 10:59 am
News On 6
TULSA, Okla. -
Tulsa County deputies arrested a man after a standoff Monday night near a home in the Berryhill area.
Initial Incident:
- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon near the 2300 block of South 65th W Ave in the Berryhill area.
- 53-year-old Charles Franklin allegedly chased his son with a knife, stabbed a door, and injured himself in the process.
- Franklin left the scene before deputies arrived.
- Deputies completed a report and searched the area for Franklin before leaving the scene.
Second Incident:
- Franklin returned to the property and entered a small bumper-pull RV on the south side of the residence.
- Deputies were called back to the property and established a perimeter.
- Franklin communicated by phone, stating he had a gun, and refused to come out.
SWAT and Crisis Negotiation:
- The SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated.
- Negotiators maintained contact with Franklin and persuaded him to surrender peacefully.
Resolution:
- Around 8:20 p.m., Franklin exited the RV and was taken into custody without further incident.
- He was arrested on complaints of Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon (AWDW).