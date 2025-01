The Osage Nation launched a new text message service for those who want news and event information sent right to their phone. Here's how you can sign up.

By: News On 6

The Osage Nation is launching a new way to communicate with citizens.

The tribe is starting a new text service that will send out news and event information to subscribers.

The nation says the sign-up is separate from its existing emergency management alert messages.

You can sign up for those alerts HERE.