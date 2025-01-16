Trial date established for Terryl Brooks in triple homicide case in Tulsa

Terryl Brooks, charged with murdering three women in Tulsa, will go to trial on Oct. 20, 2025. He has also faced additional charges for assaulting jail staff.

By: David Prock

A trial date has been set for a Tulsa man charged with the murder of three women.

Terryl Brooks was arrested in the spring of 2022 after Tulsa police accused him of killing Tyra Whitaker and burying her body in a shallow grave. Police also allege Brooks murdered Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer, both of whom he either knew or dated.

Since being incarcerated, Brooks has been charged with three additional crimes, including assaulting jail staff.

His murder trial is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2025.

Case Timeline: Terryl Brooks

January 2022 — Tyra Whitaker Goes Missing

Tulsa woman Tyra Whitaker was last seen with Terryl Brooks, who she had been dating.

March 2022 — Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer Killed

Elizabeth Dillard was shot and killed on her front porch. Witnesses reported she had recently broken up with Brooks. Days later, Rainbow Star Dancer was found dead in her apartment. Shell casings at both crime scenes matched.

April 2022 — Tyra Whitaker’s Body Found

Whitaker’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave. Police confirmed her death and connected Brooks to the crime, charging him with three counts of first-degree murder.

May 2023 — Preliminary Hearing

Witnesses, including family members and jail inmates, testified about Brooks’ connections to the victims and his actions. Prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence to establish probable cause for trial.

January 2024 — Additional Charges

While already in custody, Brooks was charged with assaulting jail staff. His phone privileges were revoked due to misconduct while incarcerated.

