Trial date established for Terryl Brooks in triple homicide case in Tulsa

A trial date has been set for a Tulsa man charged with the murder of three women.
Terryl Brooks was arrested in the spring of 2022 after Tulsa police accused him of killing Tyra Whitaker and burying her body in a shallow grave. Police also allege Brooks murdered Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer, both of whom he either knew or dated.
Since being incarcerated, Brooks has been charged with three additional crimes, including assaulting jail staff.
His murder trial is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2025.
January 2022 — Tyra Whitaker Goes Missing
Tulsa woman Tyra Whitaker was last seen with Terryl Brooks, who she had been dating.
March 2022 — Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer Killed
April 2022 — Tyra Whitaker’s Body Found
Whitaker’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave. Police confirmed her death and connected Brooks to the crime, charging him with three counts of first-degree murder.
May 2023 — Preliminary Hearing
Witnesses, including family members and jail inmates, testified about Brooks’ connections to the victims and his actions. Prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence to establish probable cause for trial.
January 2024 — Additional Charges
