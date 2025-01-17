OSDE Proposes New Science Standards To Enhance Workforce Readiness

Oklahoma's proposed updated science standards aim to enhance workforce readiness by integrating hands-on learning, scientific literacy, and industry-aligned practices, with public input open until Jan. 21.

By: Tatum Guinn

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has unveiled updated Oklahoma Academic Standards for Science (OAS-S) and is seeking public comment through Jan. 21. The proposed standards aim to prepare students for higher education and the demands of a rapidly evolving workforce.

“These improvements are more than an educational upgrade; they are a strategic move to bolster Oklahoma’s economic future,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “They will provide our students with the tools to think critically, innovate, and solve problems—skills essential in today’s academic and professional landscapes.”

The revised standards, set to be implemented in the 2026-2027 school year, include key enhancements:

Three-Dimensional Learning: Incorporates scientific and engineering practices with core ideas and crosscutting concepts, emphasizing real-world applications. Connections to Scientific Literacy: Focuses on critical thinking and informed decision-making in both personal and professional contexts. Grade-Specific Innovations: Offers clear guidance for hands-on, inquiry-based learning from Pre-K through high school. Focus on Workforce Readiness: Embeds engineering practices and technology applications throughout the curriculum to align with industry needs.

“Companies across Oklahoma consistently emphasize the need for workers who are not only knowledgeable in STEM but also capable of critical thinking and problem-solving,” Walters said. “These standards address those needs, ensuring graduates are workplace-ready.”

The updated framework aligns with national benchmarks to keep Oklahoma competitive in attracting businesses that rely on a skilled workforce. Walters emphasized that the new standards create opportunities for students and educators alike by providing robust learning resources and professional development.

Public comments can be submitted via the OSDE website through Jan. 21.