Where and how to watch the NFL playoff schedule for divisional round

The NFL divisional round showcases key matchups, including the Commanders' playoff return, the Texans' AFC title pursuit, and Jackson vs. Allen in a Ravens-Bills clash.

By: CBS Sports

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams earned a trip to Philadelphia, where they'll face the Eagles with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line. In the other NFC divisional game, the Detroit Lions will be hosting a surprise Washington Commanders team that's coming off its first playoff win in 19 years.

If the Commanders can pull off the upset in Detroit, they'd advance to the NFC title game for the first time since 1991, which is the NFC's longest drought without a conference title game appearance.

In the AFC, there will be four familiar faces as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans all made it to the divisional round for the second straight year. This marks just the second time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that a conference has sent the same four teams to the divisional round in consecutive seasons.

The Texans will be gunning to get to the AFC title for the first time in franchise history, but if they're going to do that, they'll have to figure out a way to beat the Chiefs on Saturday. The divisional round will end on Sunday with a huge showdown on CBS featuring Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen battling it out to get their team to the AFC Championship.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 18

(4) Texans at (1) Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN, fubo) (6) Commanders at (1) Lions, 7 p.m. (Fox, fubo)

Sunday, Jan. 19

(4) Rams at (2) Eagles, 2 p.m. (NBC, fubo) (3) Ravens at (2) Bills, 5:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

On the Houston side, it remains to be seen if the Texans are ready to take that level up in their standing in the AFC hierarchy, even after taking down the Chargers. The Texans have struggled against above-.500 opponents this season, but the presence of C.J. Stroud and his budding superstardom leaves all possibilities on the table.

However, the main draw here is, of course, the Chiefs. They not only emerge from the first-round bye, but they have essentially been off since Christmas after resting starters in the regular-season finale. Is there any rust from having such an extended period of time off from competitive football? Did it help? Furthermore, Kansas City is attempting something that has never been accomplished before in NFL history -- winning three straight Super Bowls. If they can three-peat, it would thrust the organization and Patrick Mahomes into an even rarer level in NFL history.

Speaking of Mahomes, he also typically puts on a show in this divisional round. For his career, Mahomes is 6-0 in this round and has averaged 302.2 total yards per game to go along with 16 total touchdowns and zero turnovers. He's box office at this time of the year.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Yes, this game currently has the biggest spread out of the bunch with the Lions as 9.5-point favorites, but don't sleep on Washington. After all, the Commanders have coined the moniker "Cardiac Commanders" for a reason. So far this year, Washington has won games on the final play seven times, including Zane Gonzalez's walk-off field goal that doinked through the uprights against the Buccaneers last weekend. So, more often than not, Washington finds itself in absolute nail-biters.

The Commanders also have one of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in NFL history in Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick wrapped up a season where he broke the single-season rookie record for completion percentage (69%) and rushing yards (891). He's still just scratching the surface of his potential, but this is one of the NFL's up-and-coming stars that'll be on the playoff stage.

Meanwhile, the Lions have been a powerhouse all season and are now coming off a first-round bye. Dan Campbell's team has championship aspirations and has a ton of weapons to put points on the board in a hurry. The Lions led the NFL with 33.2 points per game and are tied for the second-most total yards per play (6.2). Jared Goff has been surgical throughout his tenure with the Lions, particularly this season where he's registered seven games with at least three passing touchdowns (tied for the most in franchise history).

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

This matchup has no shortage of star power on either side with Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts headlining the quarterback positions, while both the Rams and Eagles boast dynamic wide receiver duos in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp along with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Of course, Saquon Barkley is Philadelphia's key cog in the backfield, and Los Angeles has Kyren Williams as its lead back. Again, this game oozes with players who you've either had or wished you had on your Fantasy teams at one point or another.

For those who love defense, this could also be the game for you. The Rams are coming off a nine-sack performance against the Vikings during Wild Card Weekend and have held opponents to fewer than 10 points in each of their last four games when they were playing their starters (excluding Week 18). Meanwhile, Philly's defense has limited opponents to just 15 points per game since their bye week.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

This is as big of a divisional-round matchup as you can find in any given year. We'll start with the quarterbacks as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are set to duke it out to advance to the AFC Championship. However, these two have been dueling throughout most of the second half of the season in the MVP race. These are the two clear favorites for the award and there are valid arguments to be made on both sides. Jackson did receive First Team All-Pro honors, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's locked up the MVP. While this game won't decide that award (the votes were submitted after the regular season), it will be another wrinkle to this game in what is a growing rivalry between the two signal-callers.

Earlier this season, the Ravens had little problem defeating the Bills in Baltimore, running away with a 35-10 victory. While Jackson had three total touchdowns in that game, Derrick Henry proved to be a critical piece (199 yards rushing) as he should be in this latest head-to-head. Henry has been one of the top free-agent additions of the offseason and was brought to Baltimore for these very games, so to see him in this setting will be a thrill in itself. The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to record 40 or more passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in a regular season. Meanwhile, the Bills are the first team in NFL history to log at least 30 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns in a regular season.

Buffalo is 9-0 at Highmark Stadium this season, so that undefeated record along with its dreams of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy are on the line with Jackson and Co. coming to town as the betting favorite. This has the potential to be an all-timer.