Sperry student plead not guilty in rape by instrumentation case; Judge to decide next court date

Three Sperry High School students pleaded not guilty to charges of rape by instrumentation; legal proceedings continue as officials investigate the incident.

By: David Prock

The Sperry High School students charged with raping a fellow student pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance on Friday.

A judge will decide next month if there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial. Tulsa County prosecutors charged three Sperry students with rape by instrumentation involving a fellow student after an investigation by Sperry Police. The District Attorney's office says the three students who are teenagers are charged as adults.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released a statement on Wednesday about the case.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters' Statement

“The recent allegations at Sperry High School of sexual assault of a student by fellow students are horrific. As law enforcement continues its investigation, OSDE is also investigating the reported incidents. Any student found to have been complicit in the abuse of a fellow student will be held accountable. Likewise, anyone found to have buried this issue or tried to avoid holding abusers accountable will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The safety of Oklahoma students is my top priority. We will continue to ensure that public schools and their employees at every level have all the resources they need to protect kids from abuse and are trained in how to report and manage suspected instances of abuse of any kind. Any failure to report and investigate instances of abuse will not be tolerated.”

Statement from the victim's attorney:

"Sadly, we represent a family and their child who was attending school at the Sperry public school system during this past football season. Unfortunately, our client was injured when he was sexually assaulted by several students on the Sperry High School football team. To make matters worse when the incident was reported to school officials, they kept the matter secret and did nothing but try and hide the truth from the public. This went on for so long that shockingly, when the administration did do something about the incident, it punished our minor victim client by making our client and the perpetrators of this crime do extra strength and conditioning to "punish them all for the horseplay in the locker room." This “brooming” behavior by high school athletes in Oklahoma has to stop. The only way to put an end to this shocking behavior is to sue the school district, its employees, the perpetrators of these crimes and their parents who are responsible for their actions. A jury trial will expose the truth about what happened."

Sperry Superintendent, Brian Beagles, Statement:

"We are aware of the recent charges brought against three students at Sperry High School by the Tulsa County District Attorney in connection with a serious incident involving a fellow student. As the Superintendent of Schools, I want to express my deep concern regarding this situation and extend my thoughts to all individuals impacted by this situation. First and foremost, the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and we are committed to supporting our students and ensuring a safe environment. That being said, we understand that news like this can be unsettling and may raise questions and concerns. As you probably know, the school is bound by privacy laws and can’t provide specific information; however, I assure you that appropriate measures were swiftly taken to address any misconduct. Additionally, we have fully cooperated with law enforcement ever since we reported the incident back in October. While I understand the community's concern regarding this matter, I urge everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions. It is crucial to allow the legal process to take its course and to respect the privacy of all individuals involved. Please remember that our schools are a place for learning, growth, and care. Let us come together to support one another and ensure that Sperry remains a safe community for all of our students. Thank you for your understanding and support."

District Attorney's Statement On Sperry High School Students Accused Of Rape

"Since charges have been filed in this case, it is important to safeguard the integrity of the judicial process. Given the age of the parties involved, we are also mindful of our laws governing confidentiality. This office will always strive to protect victims in the upmost regard, especially in a criminal act of this nature. As with any criminal charge, the law presumes innocence until a judge or a jury determines otherwise. Oklahoma law authorizes the charging of individuals as adults depending upon the age of the alleged offender and the type of crime allegedly committed. Oklahoma law also affords some individuals charged with adult-level crimes to petition to have those cases ultimately handled as a Youthful Offender crime, or even as a Juvenile Delinquency crime. However, any decisions regarding those possible outcomes are vested with the trial court. At this point, we look forward to presenting the facts of this case in a courtroom, which is where it should be tried, and not in the media."

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.