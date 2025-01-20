Music Monday: checking in with Hoot Owl at Big Country 99.5
If you're looking for something to do in the upcoming weeks, a country concert is the place to be. Hoot Owl, Jim Jefferies, was on Six in the Morning to share the details.
Brooke Cox
TULSA, Okla. -
Upcoming Concerts:
- LeAnn Rimes — Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Suzy Bogguss — Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Bellamy Brothers — Thursday, Feb. 6 at the River Spirit Casino Resort. (Join Hoot Owl on weekday mornings at 7:10 to win a pair of tickets.)
- Shenandoah — Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Muskogee Civic Center
- Marty Stuart — Saturday, Feb. 15 at the River Spirit Casino Resort