Music Monday: checking in with Hoot Owl at Big Country 99.5

If you're looking for something to do in the upcoming weeks, a country concert is the place to be. Hoot Owl, Jim Jefferies, was on Six in the Morning to share the details.

Monday, January 20th 2025, 10:15 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Upcoming Concerts:

  1. LeAnn Rimes — Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  2. Suzy Bogguss — Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  3. Bellamy Brothers — Thursday, Feb. 6 at the River Spirit Casino Resort. (Join Hoot Owl on weekday mornings at 7:10 to win a pair of tickets.)
  4. Shenandoah — Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Muskogee Civic Center
  5. Marty Stuart — Saturday, Feb. 15 at the River Spirit Casino Resort
