College Football National Championship Game 2025: Where to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, TV channel, kickoff time

Both teams have not won a championship in over a decade. Ohio State in 2014 and Notre Dame in 1988.

By: CBS Sports

There are only two teams left standing with a chance at the College Football Playoff National Championship as the inaugural 12-team tournament has almost reached the finish line. No. 7 seed Notre Dame is set to take on No. 8 seed Ohio State for all the marbles on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Both teams reached the title game via hard-fought semifinal wins over brand-name opponents. The Fighting Irish used a late interception to set up a go-ahead field goal in the game's final seconds to knock off Penn State 24-21. The next day, Ohio State turned a fourth-and-goal into a strip-sack score to hold off a late Texas charge in a 28-14 victory over the Longhorns.

The Buckeyes own a 6-2 all-time series lead over Notre Dame. That advantage includes a victory in last year's 17-14 thriller in South Bend, Indiana. The Buckeyes are seeking their first title since 2014. On the other side, a win for Notre Dame would give the Irish their first national championship since 1988.





Where to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Alternate viewing options

Field Pass with Pat McAfee Show -- ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free) Command Center -- ESPNU, fuboTV (Try for free) Skycast -- ESPNEWS, fuboTV (Try for free) All-22, hometown radio, halftime band performances and more available via ESPN's app





Ohio State vs. Notre Dame storylines

Ohio State: The Buckeyes entered the year with one of the most talent-filled rosters in college football. During a disappointing regular season, Ohio State didn't live up to expectations. A fourth straight loss to Michigan knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten title game and down to an 8-seed in the CFP.

But since the CFP began, the Buckeyes have clicked. They obliterated 9-seed Tennessee and 1-seed Oregon in the first two rounds and outlasted Texas to reach the title game. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith posted 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first two games, while defensive end Jack Sawyer recorded 4.5 sacks in three contests.

If Ohio State wins, it will be a career-defining moment for Day, who has faced major criticism in recent years for his struggles against Michigan. It would be only the third national title since 1970 for what is perhaps the top job in the sport.

Notre Dame: The Irish took a major chance when they promoted young defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach, but the former Ohio State linebacker has elevated the program. Freeman has a 33-9 record in three seasons and set a school record with his 14th win in 2024.

Notre Dame had not won a major bowl game since the 1993 Cotton Bowl, losing 10 straight. Former coach Brian Kelly was 0-2 in College Football Playoff games. This year, Notre Dame became the first program to ever win multiple bowl games in the same season after capturing both the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.

The Irish's success has come despite suffering numerous injuries. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, defensive tackle Rylie Mills and left tackle Anthonie Knapp have all been sidelined. Shorthanded Notre Dame still found a way to beat Indiana, Georgia and Penn State and reach the final round.

Freeman is the first Black and Asian coach to ever lead his program to an FBS national title game. He is the first FBS head coach of Asian descent anywhere other than Hawaii.



