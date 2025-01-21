Teenage girl injured in Tulsa shooting

Tulsa police say a teenage girl is injured following a shooting in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

A teenage girl is injured following a shooting Monday near Southwest 60th Street and South Douglas Avenue, according to Tulsa police.

Officers say they found the girl lying between two vehicles in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby a hospital. She was critically wounded. Her current condition is unknown.

Investigators say they found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle near where the girl was discovered, as well as evidence at the scene.

Crime scene detectives processed the area, and the Gun Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.