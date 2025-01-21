Teenage girl injured in Tulsa shooting

Tulsa police say a teenage girl is injured following a shooting in Tulsa.

Monday, January 20th 2025, 8:03 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A teenage girl is injured following a shooting Monday near Southwest 60th Street and South Douglas Avenue, according to Tulsa police.

Officers say they found the girl lying between two vehicles in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby a hospital. She was critically wounded. Her current condition is unknown.

Investigators say they found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle near where the girl was discovered, as well as evidence at the scene.

Crime scene detectives processed the area, and the Gun Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 20th, 2025

January 18th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

January 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

January 20th, 2025

January 20th, 2025

January 20th, 2025

January 20th, 2025