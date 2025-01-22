Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Wilson High students wearing ankle monitors while playing basketball

Two Wilson High School basketball players, arrested for robbery, are being permitted to play while wearing ankle monitors. School officials and parents from opposing school districts have raised concerns over the students being allowed to participate in the upcoming tournament. News On 6 took an In Focus look into this story, the rules for athletes, and who determines who gets to play.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

News On 6 has learned two players on the Wilson High School (Henryetta) basketball team were arrested earlier this month, accused of robbing a Jenks convenience store employee.

What Happened?

Sources have told News On 6 that two teenagers, armed with a gun and covering their faces, demanded money and cigarettes from a woman who was working at the time.

They were later arrested by Okmulgee Police. Sources said the FBI has taken over the investigation because of the boys’ tribal status.

The FBI said that they could not confirm that.

Wilson Public Schools in Henryetta is allowing the students to keep playing basketball while wearing ankle monitors. This has raised concern from parents and other school Districts.

---We are not identifying the students because they are juveniles and have not been convicted of a crime at this time.

Why Are Some Concerned?

Mark Hudson is the Superintendent of Preston Public Schools and is also the director for the Muscogee Nation Invitational Tournament where Preston and Wilson will both be playing this week.

Hudson said he fully supports individual schools handling their own issues, but he says there needs to be accountability, especially when it involves allegations of crimes.

"That's a violent crime. That's not like two kids getting a speeding ticket or getting caught drinking beer," said Hudson.

He says he doesn't want to judge another school district, but he does not believe these boys should be allowed to play until the case is resolved.

"I'm not about to judge anybody, I'm not going to tell another school how they ought to run their school, but I do think this, anytime you put on a uniform, there's a certain degree of accountability," Hudson.

Mark Hudson says if two players at his school were arrested and accused of a violent crime, he would not allow them to play or even be on the team at this time.

"We love to win ball games but we will never put that ahead of how we behave and how we act," said Hudson.

Hudson said parents from other districts have expressed concerns about the boys playing at the upcoming tournament, but, he says he has no authority to say who can and cannot play at the tournament that’s hosted by the Muscogee Nation.

Who Determines Who Gets to Play

Preston Superintendent Hudson said that he has learned there are no rules against students wearing ankle monitors during games.

He called Wilson's superintendent and head coach about his concerns.

"They told me that they felt certain that it would be safe and they were well aware of the situation, but they didn't feel any cause for alarm on our part," he said.

News On 6 reached out to the Superintendent at Wilson Schools who returned voicemail saying that they would not be commenting on students.

"This is Andrea James from Wilson Schools, I was returning your call. My comment on the story in question is that I don't make comments about students. Thank you."

Representatives with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) said that issues like this are handled by each school district.

What Is The OSAA's Statement/Responsibility?

OSSAA operates similarly to the NCAA. They stated that issues like this are school matters, not an OSSAA issue, because what the player is accused of did not occur during a game.

For instance, if a player from the University of Oklahoma football team is arrested for a crime, it is up to Head Coach Brent Venables to decide whether to impose any punishment on the player, rather than leaving it to the NCAA.

The OSSAA has stated that there is no policy prohibiting a player from wearing an ankle monitor during a game. However, if an official considers it unsafe, the ankle monitor must be covered.

What Happens Next?

The Muscogee Nation Invitational is being held January 23-25th at the Muscogee Dome in Okmulgee. Eight schools will be competing, including Wilson High School and Preston High School.