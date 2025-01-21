Jason Aldean tour coming to Tulsa in July

Jason Aldean's "Full Throttle Tour 2025" is making a stop in Tulsa this summer.

By: Drake Johnson

The country singer will be at Tulsa's BOK Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. at the BOK Center's website.

Aldean will be back in Tulsa after stopping by for the 'ROCK N' ROLL COWBOY TOUR' in 2022.