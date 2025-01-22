$1.2B lithium refinery breaks ground in Muskogee, construction begins soon

Stardust Power broke ground on a $1.2 billion lithium refinery in Muskogee on Wednesday, promising to bring hundreds of jobs and a major boost to Oklahoma's economy.

By: Emory Bryan

Plans for a $1.2 billion lithium refinery in Muskogee moved forward as Stardust Power officially broke ground on the facility. The company says major construction will begin soon, with permits already approved.

A Boost to Oklahoma's Economy

The refinery, which will extract lithium from wastewater generated by oil and mining production, is expected to produce 50,000 metric tons of lithium annually. This will make it the largest lithium refinery in the United States.

“This will mean hundreds of new jobs for citizens of Northeast Oklahoma, not just Muskogee,” said Mike Neal, CEO of the Tulsa Chamber.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell called the refinery "one of the bigger wins we’ve had in over a decade here in the state."

The site is located south of Muskogee along Highway 64, near the airport, on a 66-acre field with an option to expand by 40 additional acres.

Significant Local Impact

Muskogee Mayor Patrick Cale said the project will have a lasting impact on the community.

“To a community like Muskogee, that’s a big deal,” he said. “We’ll need to put in some housing, and that will be good for our businesses.”

An estimated $250 million in state and local incentives helped secure the deal, and Stardust Power CEO Roshan Pujari emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“We’re using zero liquid discharge technology, which means we’re not discharging water into the municipal water system or rivers,” Pujari said.

Long-Term Benefits

With demand for lithium expected to grow, especially for electric vehicles, the company believes the refinery will play a crucial role in the years ahead.

“This will be a major economic driver for Muskogee,” Neal added.