Professional Bull Riding is back in Tulsa this week and crews have started getting the BOK Center ready.

By: News On 6

They'll haul 750 tons of dirt into the BOK Center for the Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour.

The setup finishes Thursday night and the event is on Friday and Saturday.