Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill is set to deliver the tribe's 'State of the Nation' address on Saturday.

By: News On 6

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill will deliver the tribe's 'State of the Nation' address on Saturday.

The address will be held at 10 a.m. at the Mound Building Auditorium in Okmulgee.

The State of the Nation will be streamed online. Click here for the link.