Mounds Public Schools classes canceled Monday due to threat

Classes for Mounds Public Schools have been canceled for Monday due to a threat.

Sunday, January 26th 2025, 9:18 pm

By: News On 6


**Update**
Mounds Public Schools to resume class on Tuesday


Classes for Mounds Public Schools have been canceled for Monday due to a threat.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday the school said they were made aware of a threat and authorities are requested time to investigate.

They say activities scheduled for Monday evening are temporarily suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.
