Creek County man pleas guilty to killing his daughter in Aug. 2020

Monday, January 27th 2025, 5:27 pm
A Creek County man pleas guilty and admits to killing his five-year-old daughter and burning her body.
Adam Mason pled guilty to second-degree murder in federal court last week.
Investigators said Mason punched his daughter, drowned her and then set her body on fire in August 2020.
That girl was found in a creek bed near Bristow. He had past convictions for rape and failing to register as a sex offender.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
