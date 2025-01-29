Man wanted for murder in Las Vegas arrested by police in Tulsa

A man wanted for murder in Las Vegas was arrested by Tulsa Police this week.

Wednesday, January 29th 2025, 5:29 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Police arrested a man in Tulsa this week who is wanted for a murder in Las Vegas.

Investigators say Maalik Wilborn shot two men in Las Vegas last month and one of them died.

Police in Nevada contacted the Tulsa Fugitive Squad this week about Wilborn being in Oklahoma, because he has family in the area.

Officers arrested him at a home north of downtown.
