Okmulgee School Board approves Superintendent's resignation

By: Cal Day

The Okmulgee Public Schools Board has approved a resignation agreement for Superintendent Clay Vinyard, effective June 30, 2025. Vinyard will be on administrative leave until that date.

Assistant Superintendent LuVona Copeland will act as interim Superintendent until the end of Vinyard's administrative leave.

The board held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss the resignation of Vinyard.

The meeting followed an announcement from the Oklahoma State Department of Education that it is investigating reports of abuse at Okmulgee High School.

Vinyard says his resignation is unrelated to the OSDE investigation, and sent News On 6 this statement:

The OSDE investigation pertains to allegations of misconduct by a former employee who has since been terminated and has voluntarily surrendered his teaching certificate.

The investigation also includes financial improprieties that occurred under the previous administration, led by former Superintendent Renee Dove.

My resignation is unrelated to these investigations and was due to personal reasons, as I have communicated publicly.

Vinyard was hired by the school board less than a year ago and officially started the position in June 2024. Before that, he served as principal at Edison Middle and High School in Tulsa for several years.

Copeland released the following statement:

As I step into the role of acting superintendent mid-year, I do so with a deep commitment to our learners, staff, and families. We have 62 school days left in this academic year—63 opportunities to inspire, challenge, and prepare our learners for the future. Change can bring uncertainty, but it also brings opportunity. Our focus must remain on moving forward—on creating the future our learners deserve. Every decision made must be centered on ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed beyond our classrooms. The success of each child in our schools is built upon a strong foundation of collaboration. Our parents, staff, and community members play an essential role in fostering the growth and development of every child. Your dedication and support make a profound difference, and I am grateful for the partnership we share. You have my commitment to lead with transparency, integrity, and an unwavering focus on learner success. Together, we will finish this school year strong and continue building a future where every learner thrives. Thank you for your trust and support. Let’s make these next 62 days count! Sincerely, LuVona Copeland Acting Superintendent Okmulgee Public Schools