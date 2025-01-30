Stolen credit card leads to arrest of Sand Springs police officer

A Sand Springs police officer has been arrested and is under investigation for the unauthorized use of a credit card that was supposed to be in police custody. OSBI is investigating.

By: News On 6

Officer Identified as Suspect

According to the Sand Springs Police Department, investigators discovered that one of their own officers, Theodore “Ted” Cook, may have been involved in the alleged misuse of the credit card and contacted OSBI with the evidence that was gathered.

According to SSPD, OSBI agents determined there was probable cause to arrest Cook on three counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and grand larceny. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail following the investigation.

Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner released the following statement:

“Today is a dark and sad day in the Sand Springs police department. One of our own was arrested for crimes that absolutely damage the trust we share with our community. Our officer’s are devastated and feel betrayed but will continue to serve the citizens with their head held high. They are dedicated men and women and care deeply about their calling. While some will try and tarnish the years and years of honorable service to this community because of the actions of one. We will not let that deter us from continuing to serve our citizens with honor, fairness, and justice, keeping with the oath we all took.”

“I can’t recall any officers ever being arrested while working here in over 40 years.”

The Sand Springs Police Department stated that the investigation is still active and that no further comments will be made at this time.