Jalen Williams named NBA All-Star for first time in career

Thursday, January 30th 2025, 6:14 pm
For the first time, Jalen Williams is an All-Star. The Thunder forward was selected by coaches in the NBA to a reserve spot in the Western Conference. J-Dub so far this season is averaging over 21 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Combine those numbers with shooting 48% from the field, Williams is one of the main reasons for the 37-9 record.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named a starter last week and the league prepares for All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Cason Wallace will also participate in the 2025 Rising Stars Game as a sophomore.
The NBA previously announced changes to the All-Star Game format. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith from Inside the NBA will be general managers of the three NBA All-Stars and will be drafting eight player rosters.
