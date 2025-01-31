Wichita mourns victims of deadly plane and helicopter collision in D.C.

Community members in Wichita gathered for prayers and support after a plane traveling to Washington, D.C. collided with an Army helicopter.

By: Amy Slanchik

We're following the breaking news in Washington, D.C., where 67 people are believed to have died when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane that was going in for landing at Reagan National Airport. Recovery efforts are still underway in D.C. to find the victims.

People in Wichita, Kansas, where the passenger plane left, are honoring the victims by praying for their families.

On Thursday, a packed City Hall showed the people of Wichita want to support those families and be a light during this time. Inside Wichita City Hall were people from all walks of life who want to take their next steps together.

Faith leaders with the Greater Wichita Ministerial League led the group of more than 100 people in prayer.

“When we come together as one, there is power in prayer, power in community,” said Reverend Pamela M. Hughes.

Then, a few steps outside, they gathered again.

“I was thinking if we could rally this way in our city, what could we do to change this city?” said Jose Sambrano with Body of Christ ICT.

“The city is a midsize city, but small enough that people know somebody who knows somebody,” Alan Vanderkolk, a Wichita resident, said.

The collective grief comes after the city’s proud moment: for the first time, Wichita hosted U.S. figure skating champions for the national development camp.

“A lot of them were obviously skaters. You know they had dreams. So it’s very upsetting,” said Laura Castameda.

“We all kind of experienced the last, actually, few months of the excitement over the ice skating being here,” Jennifer Clark said.

Now, the city is processing the loss of some of its latest visitors—and everyone else whose life was lost.

News On 6 is told the nonstop flight from Wichita to D.C. is relatively new. It was introduced about a year ago and is popular among some of the people who gathered at City Hall on Thursday.

The Wichita Community Foundation is collecting money to help those affected here.