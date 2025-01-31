Cost of pets: How much you’re really spending on furry friends

Pet ownership costs can reach around $2,200 annually per dog, including food, grooming, and emergencies. Many surrender pets due to these financial strains; experts advise budgeting and considering insurance.

By: Dave Davis

Many animals at shelters and rescues across Green Country are former pets that owners felt they had to give up. Workers tell say that one of the most common reasons owners surrender pets is because of the cost.

Our four-legged friends can be pricey, from vet check-ups to food, and possibly even emergencies. At one home near 81st and Harvard, dogs have room to run, and the treats are never far away.

"Switzer is definitely the party animal," said Rachel Nicholas-Heskamp. "Fozzie is a little bit more reserved…Boomer is definitely — he is chill."

The two goldendoodles and the golden retriever are part of the family — and the monthly budget.

Rachel and her husband, Steve, got their two goldendoodles in 2018. A few years later, they welcomed Boomer into their lives.

"It's about $2,200 a year per dog for food, grooming expenses, and their annual vaccines, vet visits, that sort of thing," Rachel said.

That's about $600 a month they set aside to care for all three dogs.

For those looking to bring a pet home, experts say consider this:

Adoption fees can be about $185. Spay and neuter costs can range from $50 to $500. A recurring cost to keep your dog or cat healthy — vaccines — can cost between $99 to $160 a year. A microchip isn't pricey, but it's another expense — around $16. Puppy training costs about $100. Of course, there's food — about $50 a month. You probably want to get your pet a bed and toys — about $100. Most pets need grooming, which can cost about $100 every six weeks. If you need to board your pet, that can be around $72 a day.

All that can add up to a cost of about $158 a month, as a ballpark figure. (Source: ASPCA, Tulsa SPCA, Chewy, Skiatook Paws and Claws)

And that doesn't consider emergencies.

"He was doing fine, and one moment he was just walking into walls. We were like, 'What is going on?'" Rachel said.

She and Steve took Boomer to the emergency vet, which led to more appointments and a specialist.

"It added up very quickly," she said.

Boomer went completely blind.

"He's had to have a couple of procedures to remove his eyes, and those have certainly been an investment, for sure. But thankfully, he seems comfortable and has a good quality of life, even though he can't see anymore," Rachel said.

"Being an A+ pet owner, even with all my connections and discounts, is extremely expensive," said Paige Bodden, the founder of Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue. "I mean, if I totaled all my personal bills, I could probably take 20 vacations next year."

Skiatook Paws & Claws offers low-cost spaying and neutering — an expense that can otherwise cost hundreds of dollars.

"Some people can't afford that. And we offer it for $50," Bodden said.

She says about half of the animals at the shelter are there because pet owners surrendered them, often because the price of caring for them became too much. Bodden realizes it can be overwhelming and has this tip for owners:

"Please make a separate bank account and put a little bit of money in there every month, and then you'll have kind of a savings account for your dog," she said.

Important things to consider when it comes to finances and your furry friends:

"Is having a pet going to be a focus in your life? Or a central part of your life? Because if it's not going to be a central part of your life, it's a lot of investment in time and money," Bodden said. "But they're the sweetest."

Some people get pet insurance to help save money.

Experts say another option is applying for CareCredit, which you can use for your own doctor’s visits and vet care too.