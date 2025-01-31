'I consider it trash:' Town of Taft holds meeting to discuss title of home to first African American Female Mayor in U.S.

The town of Taft, Oklahoma, is debating on whether to change signs that claim it is home to the first African American female mayor, Lelia Foley Davis, amid a challenge from an Ohio organization disputing her title.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

The town of Taft held a meeting Thursday to discuss whether to change signs that have long said the town is home to the first African American woman mayor in the United States. Lelia Foley Davis has been recognized for more than half a century for breaking that barrier, but an organization and town in Ohio is now calling that into question-and threating to sue Taft over the issue.

This is the timeline of when the two were said to be elected by their municipalities.

1972

The Village of Urbancrest, near Columbus, Ohio, says it elected Ellen Walker Craig-Jones as mayor.

1973

The town of Taft, Oklahoma says it elected Lelia Foley Davis as its mayor.

Now, more than 50 years later, she's the vice mayor of Taft.

But at the city hall meeting Thursday Foley-Davis was asked to prove she deserves the title.

How does former Taft mayor plan to prove she was the first female African American elected mayor in the United States?

"Contact the Oklahoma Historical Society; I have met with three presidents, I met with Gerald Ford, I met with Jimmy Carter, I met with President Barack Obama, the history is there," said Foley-Davis.

The town asked her to provide facts at the meeting to see if there is enough evidence to fight a lawsuit to keep her title.

Who is threatening to sue the town of Taft?

An organization called Justice for Ellen Walker Craig Jones, led by Linda Freeman, is asking the town of Taft to remove signs or murals with Foley-Davis's title on it. If not, the organization says it will pursue legal action.

When News On 6 went to search Justice for Ellen Walker Craig Jones, nothing comes up online. Neither does the name attached to it, Linda Freeman.

"I consider it trash," said Foley-Davis.

How do the people of Taft want the town to handle the situation?

Several people are questioning the lawsuit and letter from Justice for Ellen Walker Craig Jones. One woman at the meeting hopes the Taft Board of Trustees will investigate the letter before making any changes to signs. A woman from Muskogee, Melody Cranford, wants the Village of Urbancrest to change its sign, if Taft has to make an adjustment to their sign.

"Be proud of what Miss Leila has done, and if you change your sign underneath it, say the first black female mayor elected to an all-black town because that is history," said Cranford.

Others say they are afraid of what a lawsuit would do to a small town like Taft.

"It's going to affect the community in a basically a very doggone negative way," said Keith Titsworth, Taft Board of Trustees.

Titsworth says he understands where the community is coming from but still has to make the most logical decision for Taft.

"It's personal because Miss Davis because she been basically been the mayor of United States for 50 plus years, and I think it's hard for people to get through that," said Titsworth.

When is the final vote to decide this issue?

The Taft Board of Trustees will vote Monday at 7 p.m.

Lelia Foley Davis says a sign doesn't determine her legacy either way.

What did the Village of Urbancrest say about this issue?

News On 6 reached out to the village of Urbancrest, Ohio, and it said Ellen Walker Craig Jones is the first black elected mayor in the United States in a municipality.

We also reached out to the organization behind all of this, Justice for Ellen Walker Craig Jones, but never heard back.