Driver crashes into tree in foggy Tulsa conditions

Friday, January 31st 2025, 4:46 am
A man was hospitalized early Friday after crashing his pickup truck into a tree while driving too fast in foggy conditions, according to Tulsa police.
Officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. near Xyler Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police said the driver was traveling at such a high speed that debris from the vehicle was found about 20 yards down the road.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025