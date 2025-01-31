Driver crashes into tree in foggy Tulsa conditions

A man was hospitalized after crashing his pickup into a tree while speeding in foggy conditions, Tulsa police said.

By: Brooke Cox

-

A man was hospitalized early Friday after crashing his pickup truck into a tree while driving too fast in foggy conditions, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. near Xyler Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said the driver was traveling at such a high speed that debris from the vehicle was found about 20 yards down the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.