Driver crashes into tree in foggy Tulsa conditions

Friday, January 31st 2025, 4:46 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was hospitalized early Friday after crashing his pickup truck into a tree while driving too fast in foggy conditions, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. near Xyler Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said the driver was traveling at such a high speed that debris from the vehicle was found about 20 yards down the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

