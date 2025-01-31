Tulsa police investigate fatal accidental shooting of 23-year-old man

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near I-44 and Memorial that left one man dead in what appears to be an accidental discharge.

By: Jonathan Polasek

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that killed 23-year-old Dylan Wade Thursday night near 25th and Memorial.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting at Terrace Park around 9:55 p.m. and when they arrived, they found Wade with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

The suspect told officers he was sitting in a car with Wade, playing with a pistol, when he accidentally shot Wade, not realizing the gun was loaded. The suspect immediately performed first aid and called 911.

Detectives said as a tribal member, the suspect falls under the McGirt ruling, and the case will be turned over to the FBI and federal prosecutors for further investigation to determine whether charges will be filed.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time.