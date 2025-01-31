Oklahoma expands high-speed Internet access with federal funding

The Oklahoma Broadband Office is using federal funding to expand high-speed internet access, focusing on underserved areas and workforce development.

By: Autumn Bracey

The Oklahoma Broadband Office is moving forward with plans to expand high-speed internet across the state with millions in federal funding.

News On 6 sat down with Mike Sanders, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, to discuss the state's broadband expansion efforts and the challenges they face.

Q: What is the Oklahoma Broadband Office working on right now?

Sanders: We’re tackling the issue of internet deserts in Oklahoma. Many areas still lack reliable broadband access, and our goal is to change that. This is part of a multi-year project, and we’re collaborating with federal partners to roll out broadband in phases.

Q: How much funding is being allocated for this project, and when will it be distributed?

Sanders: Last year, we approved more than $500 million for internet providers to extend high-speed service across Oklahoma. In 2025, we’re set to award over $750 million to help build the necessary infrastructure. We’ll be focusing on the most remote and high-cost areas first, particularly for fiber installation

Q: What challenges are you facing in this effort?

Sanders: Our biggest challenges include navigating the permitting process, addressing environmental concerns, and preserving historical land sites. We also have a workforce shortage when it comes to skilled workers like fiber splicers and cutters. To solve this, we’re working closely with institutions like OSU-IT in Okmulgee and career tech schools statewide to train the workforce we need.

Q: How are you addressing the workforce shortage?

Sanders: We’re collaborating with educational institutions to ensure we have the necessary talent to implement broadband technology. By partnering with schools, we’re making sure there are people trained and ready to lay fiber and build out the infrastructure needed for broadband access."

Q: Is the federal government involved in this project?

Sanders: Yes, working with the federal government can slow things down at times, but we’re committed to keeping projects moving quickly to stay on schedule. This federal support is critical for reaching those areas that have been underserved for years.

Q: Can you tell us more about the impact of last year’s funding?

Sanders: Last year, the funding we allocated helped bring high-speed internet to around 70,000 homes and businesses across the state. We’re seeing real progress, and that momentum is something we plan to build on with this year’s projects.

Q: What is the latest progress on broadband access in Oklahoma?

Sanders: The latest FCC map shows that Oklahoma ranks 4th nationwide in removing homes and businesses from the underserved list for broadband access. We’re making great strides, and we expect these numbers to improve with the funding and projects planned for 2025.

Q: What can Oklahomans expect next?

Sanders: We hope to announce specific projects across the state by late summer or early fall this year. The goal is to ensure that more communities gain access to reliable, high-speed internet as quickly as possible.

Q: How can residents and internet providers get involved?

Sanders: Internet providers in low-access areas can now apply for federal funds to help bring broadband to those communities. The more partnerships we form, the quicker we can close the gaps in coverage.