Artists Creative Fund supports Tulsa artists with grants and professional development

By: MaKayla Glenn

Q: What is The Artists Creative Fund (ACF)?

The Artists Creative Fund is a program dedicated to supporting Tulsa-based artists. It provides grants to improve funding, visibility, and professional development for creatives in the area.

The initiative is a partnership between the George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF), Tulsa Community Foundation, and CACHE, a regional arts services provider.

Q: What are the goals of ACF?

ACF aims to support artists in various disciplines, including visual arts, music, theater, performance, and dance.

By offering financial support and professional development opportunities, ACF helps artists innovate and elevate their work, fostering a thriving creative community in Tulsa.

Q: How does the grant process work?

Each year, ACF selects a group of 20 artists to receive a $10,000 grant.

The program is now entering its second year, with artists from the current grant cycle preparing to showcase their work.

These artists will present their creations in a variety of events leading up to March.

Q: Who can apply?

Artists who currently live within the Tulsa city limits, have resided within the Tulsa city limits for at least one year and will retain residency within the Tulsa city limits for the duration of the grant period Individual practicing artists and creatives A group of creatives may apply with a lead artist/creative who serves as the primary applicant and key contact Artists and creatives with an active and current practice creating work in dance, theater, music, spoken word, performance art, traditional and folk arts, visual art (2D and 3D), film, literary arts, and/or any multi-disciplinary combination of the above Artists and creatives whose proposed projects take place in the city of Tulsa and include at least one public-facing event for Tulsa audiences during the grant period Lead artists who can commit to the cohort-based in-person professional development sessions from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 or March 11. Individuals at least 21 years of age at the time of application U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or those with non-resident status

Q: What’s the impact of this grant on artists?

According to Lisa Marie Evans, ACF Director, the funding helps artists push boundaries, explore new ideas, and reach their full potential.

"It’s not just about the money—it’s about giving them the resources to grow and thrive," she says.

Q: Who is Lisa Marie Evans, and what’s her connection to ACF?

Lisa Marie Evans is the Director of ACF and is also an artist herself. She works as a filmmaker, animator, and visual artist.

Evans understands the importance of support for creatives because she has personally experienced how funding and professional development can make a difference in an artist’s career.

"I love being a part of that process and seeing the impact it has," she shares.

Q: Who are some of the artists in this current grant cycle?

Artist David Bizzaro says Oklahoma once had a thriving garment industry, including a Wrangler Jeans factory.

Bizzaro hopes to share this history with a new generation by using natural indigo from El Salvador to dye yarns, honoring his Indigenous heritage.

He says he will be partnering with fiber artist Natasha Ball to weave the yarn into denim, draft garment sewing patterns, and hand-sew the first seed-to-stitch garments made in Tulsa, Oklahoma using 1800s workwear techniques. Bizzaro's showcase will take place at the OKPOP Museum.

“I couldn’t have dreamed that I’d be where I am now which is now a denim historian. I never thought I’d call myself a historian. I’ve reconnected with my own ancestry, which is incredible and I’m uncovering parts of the narrative around denim. That is our shared history,” Bizzaro said

Q: What can we expect from ACF in the future?

After March, the focus will shift to attracting new artists for ACF's second grant cycle.

The organization is eager to continue expanding its reach and helping more Tulsa-based creatives get the support they need to thrive.

Artists interested in applying for the second grant cycle can look forward to more information coming soon in their newsletters at ArtistsCreativeFund.art/Contact.

Q: What are the events coming up in February?

Tiger Film Reception with Loren Waters

Feb. 2, 2025, 6:30 p.m. at Circle Cinema, 10 S Lewis Ave.

ACF artist Loren Waters is hosting a reception in celebration of her inspiring film, Tiger.

The reception will feature remarks from renowned Muscogee, Cherokee, and Seminole painter Dana Tiger, who will share stories behind her powerful artwork and her family’s legacy of creativity and cultural advocacy.

Waters is the producer of this documentary film spotlighting Tiger’s journey as an internationally acclaimed artist and elder, along with the resurgence of the iconic Tiger T-shirt Company.

Tiger will discuss the impact of her paintings, her journey as a Native artist, and her experience with the film, and her artwork will be for sale.

The event is free and open to the public.

Wordplay: New Works by May Yang

Feb. 7, 2025, 5 - 8 p.m. at Liggett Studios, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.

Wordplay is a new body of work that expands on May Yang’s bold and colorful, word-based abstract compositions.

An exhibition opening, in celebration of Wordplay, will be held on February 7, 2025, from 5 - 8 pm.

The exhibition will be on view at Liggett Studios through February 27. Gallery hours are Thursdays from 5–8 pm, Saturdays from 1–5 pm, or by appointment.

IN SESSION, a recording session with Damion Shade and The Boom Bap Chorus

Feb. 15, 2025, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave.

Join Damion Shade for an exclusive and immersive listening experience that will be held in Church Studio’s iconic Live Room.

Limited to just 50 attendees, this event offers a unique opportunity to become part of the recording and tracking process.

As an integral part of the session, each guest will be provided with individual headphones delivering a personalized mix of vocals and multi-track instrumentation.

This is more than a concert—it's a rare glimpse into the artistry of analog recording, a journey into raw and authentic soundscapes.

Tickets are limited and can be reserved online.

PLANT MUSIC: Song of the Council Oak Premiere by Mark Kuykendall

Feb. 23, 2025, 6 - 9 p.m. at Chimera Ballroom, 212 N Main Street

Join Mark Kuykendall (The New Honey Shade) for the captivating finale of the Plant Music Micro-Festival with Song of the Council Oak.

This groundbreaking performance combines biofeedback recordings from Tulsa’s historic Council Oak Tree with the sounds of Oklahoma’s first Buchla synthesizer.

The result is a unique musical experience celebrating Tulsa’s founding in 1836 and the resilience of the Muscogee Nation.

The evening includes a live performance, an artist talk by Kuykendall on his innovative process, and insights from Muscogee author JD Colbert on the cultural significance of the Council Oak Tree.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

Bandelier live at St. Cecilia’s – ‘Six Stars’ Premiere

St. Cecilia's, 205 W King St

February 28, 2025, 8 - 10 pm

Join Ryan Allen and Tulsa-based music group Bandelier as they celebrate 14 years of music with a special evening of storytelling and song.

Joined by guest musicians on strings and horns, Bandelier will premiere their new short-form chamber work, “Six Stars: Song for the Pawnee,” alongside a mix of original folk songs and instrumental pieces.

Set in the intimate Saint Cecilia’s at the Church of St. Jerome, this performance promises an unforgettable night of stories, songs, and fresh interpretations of America’s rich musical heritage.

More information about the event can be found on Bandelier's Facebook page.