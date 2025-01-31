Union High School stages production of "Footloose"

Union High School's production of "Footloose" will be performed from Feb. 6-8 at the Union High School Performing Arts Center. Theater director Erika McGhee and lead actor Ariana Reagor stopped by the Coca-Cola Porch to talk about the performances.

By: Brooke Cox

Union High School students are preparing for a lively musical production of Footloose, with 93 student actors cast and 30 others contributing to the technical aspects and orchestra.

The students have been working on the show since Thanksgiving and are now in the dress rehearsal phase.

Plot and Themes

Footloose, based on the popular film and Broadway musical, follows a teenager who moves from a big city to a small town where dancing has been banned.

The story explores the tension between rebellious youth and conservative parents, ultimately celebrating the values of tradition versus progress, the importance of understanding one another, and the power of forgiveness.

Through singing, dancing, and a full orchestra, the production emphasizes the excitement of youth and the potential for change.

Performance Details

The Footloose performances will take place at the Union High School Performing Arts Center, located at 6636 S. Mingo Road, from Feb. 6 to 8, 2025. There will be three performances in total.

Ticket Information

Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit the Fine Arts page on Union's website.