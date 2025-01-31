Tulsa Family Gets HGTV Home Makeover Thanks to Volunteers & Local Roofing Company

A Tulsa family got a surprise HGTV home makeover from volunteers and a Tulsa roofing company.

Friday, January 31st 2025, 10:10 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa family received a life-changing surprise when volunteers and a local roofing company came together to remodel their home for free.

The Morris family was chosen for the renovation by HGTV’s "Fixer Fabulous" after their daughter, Hazel, recently overcame leukemia. The project was organized through Saint Jude Marathon Builds, which reached out to Conrad’s Roofing for help.

The team of volunteers and roofing professionals worked against the clock to complete the entire remodel in just 24 hours.

"Hopefully, this helps more roofers in Oklahoma reach out and help as many people as they can," said Kenny Conrad, owner of Conrad’s Roofing. "Especially during the holidays, it’s so great to give back, and I promise whatever you give, you’ll get tenfold back."

Where to Watch the Episode

The episode featuring the Morris family’s home transformation is now streaming on Max, Hulu, and other streaming platforms.
