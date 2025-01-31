Former OSU wrestler Shane Roller named 2025 Gallagher Award winner

The Bixby native and former UFC fighter will be honored at the Cowboys’ final home dual of the season against Missouri on Sunday, Feb. 2.

By: OSU Athletics

-

Former Oklahoma State wrestler and longtime supporter of the sport Shane Roller will receive the 2025 Gallagher Award, the program announced Friday.

The award, given annually to an OSU alumnus who has exemplified the spirit and leadership eminent in the tradition of champions, will be presented to Roller before the Cowboys’ final home dual of the season against Missouri on Sunday, February 2.

“I was looking at the award winners of the past and there’s been a lot of people that I’ve looked up to on that list,” Roller said. “Four of them have coached me throughout my career. There are a lot of hours that they put into me to make me the wrestler that I became. I looked up to them and they were great role models for me, as well as a lot of other people on that list.”

Who is Shane Roller?

Roller, a Bixby, Oklahoma native, has been immersed in wrestling since age four, growing up in a sports-centric family with three athletic brothers and all-state basketball parents. His athleticism shone through in baseball, football, and especially wrestling at Bixby High School, where he went 141-3 and became the first Spartan to win four state championships. He also won the inaugural Junior Dan Hodge Trophy in 1998.

Roller credits his father for sparking his love for wrestling, noting his dad's motivation and support. Despite his older brother, Michael, wrestling for Oklahoma, Roller chose Oklahoma State for college, ultimately becoming a three-time All-American and joining the 100-win club. His proudest achievement was co-captaining the 2003 national championship team, despite not meeting all his individual goals.

After graduating, Roller remained at Oklahoma State as a graduate assistant, contributing to three more national titles. From 2007-2012, he transitioned to MMA, competing alongside fellow Cowboys Johny Hendricks and the Rosholt brothers.

Continuing family legacy in Bixby

After his diverse experiences, Roller returned to his hometown of Bixby, where he became a key figure in both local and national wrestling communities. He joined his father, Jack, at World of Wrestling, an organization dedicated to promoting youth wrestling. Founded nearly 50 years ago, World of Wrestling hosts some of the country’s most prestigious youth tournaments. Jack became the owner in 1996, and Shane now carries on the legacy as the current owner.

Shane admires his father’s forward-thinking vision to promote young athletes, getting them recognition through magazines and events long before others did. Today, World of Wrestling continues to offer kids nationwide a chance to compete, with Shane finding fulfillment in knowing that even one positive impact on a young wrestler can make it all worth it.

Locally, Roller has been part of the Bixby High School coaching staff since 2012 and founded the Roller Academy of Wrestling to nurture the sport at all levels. He also helped establish Bixby’s high school girls’ wrestling program, which quickly rose to a top-two national ranking in just three years

