Former OSU wrestler Shane Roller named 2025 Gallagher Award winner

Friday, January 31st 2025, 11:19 am
Former Oklahoma State wrestler and longtime supporter of the sport Shane Roller will receive the 2025 Gallagher Award, the program announced Friday.
The award, given annually to an OSU alumnus who has exemplified the spirit and leadership eminent in the tradition of champions, will be presented to Roller before the Cowboys’ final home dual of the season against Missouri on Sunday, February 2.
“I was looking at the award winners of the past and there’s been a lot of people that I’ve looked up to on that list,” Roller said. “Four of them have coached me throughout my career. There are a lot of hours that they put into me to make me the wrestler that I became. I looked up to them and they were great role models for me, as well as a lot of other people on that list.”
Roller, a Bixby, Oklahoma native, has been immersed in wrestling since age four, growing up in a sports-centric family with three athletic brothers and all-state basketball parents. His athleticism shone through in baseball, football, and especially wrestling at Bixby High School, where he went 141-3 and became the first Spartan to win four state championships. He also won the inaugural Junior Dan Hodge Trophy in 1998.
Roller credits his father for sparking his love for wrestling, noting his dad's motivation and support. Despite his older brother, Michael, wrestling for Oklahoma, Roller chose Oklahoma State for college, ultimately becoming a three-time All-American and joining the 100-win club. His proudest achievement was co-captaining the 2003 national championship team, despite not meeting all his individual goals.
After graduating, Roller remained at Oklahoma State as a graduate assistant, contributing to three more national titles. From 2007-2012, he transitioned to MMA, competing alongside fellow Cowboys Johny Hendricks and the Rosholt brothers.
After his diverse experiences, Roller returned to his hometown of Bixby, where he became a key figure in both local and national wrestling communities. He joined his father, Jack, at World of Wrestling, an organization dedicated to promoting youth wrestling. Founded nearly 50 years ago, World of Wrestling hosts some of the country’s most prestigious youth tournaments. Jack became the owner in 1996, and Shane now carries on the legacy as the current owner.
Shane admires his father’s forward-thinking vision to promote young athletes, getting them recognition through magazines and events long before others did. Today, World of Wrestling continues to offer kids nationwide a chance to compete, with Shane finding fulfillment in knowing that even one positive impact on a young wrestler can make it all worth it.
Locally, Roller has been part of the Bixby High School coaching staff since 2012 and founded the Roller Academy of Wrestling to nurture the sport at all levels. He also helped establish Bixby’s high school girls’ wrestling program, which quickly rose to a top-two national ranking in just three years
1986 – Rex Peery
1987 – Frank Lewis
1988 – Myron Roderick
1989 – Tommy Chesbro
1990 – Joe McDaniel
1991 – John W. Divine
1996 – Ray Murphy
1997 – John Smith
1998 – Grady Peninger
1999 – Kenny Monday
2000 – Pat Smith
2001 – Kendall Cross
2002 – Mike Sheets
2003 – Doug Blubaugh
2004 – Grover Rains
2005 – Bobby Douglas
2006 – Charles Hetrick
2007 – Fred Davis
2008 – Lee Roy Smith
2009 – Bobby Stites
2010 – Bill Harlow
2011 – Eddie Griffin
2013 – Jim Shields
2014 – Mike Jones
2015 – Jay Arneson
2016 – Hardell Moore
2017 – Stanley Henson
2018 – Nick Williams
2019 – Tadaaki Hatta
2020 – Jim Rogers
2021 – Ned Blass
2022 – J Robinson
2023 – Ricky Stewart
2024 – Ray Stapp
2025 – Shane Roller
