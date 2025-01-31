When is the Oklahoma State of the State Address; What Gov. Stitt is expected to focus on

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will deliver his seventh State of the State address on Feb. 3, 2025, focusing on tax cuts and education reforms.

By: David Prock

-

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will deliver his seventh State of the State address on Monday and is expected to focus on tax cuts and education reforms.

When Is the Oklahoma State of the State Address?

Gov. Kevin Stitt will give his State of the State address on Monday, Feb .3 2025. Coverage on News On 6 will begin at 12:30 p.m. while the governor is expected to begin his remarks around 12:45 p.m.

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025 Coverage begins on News On 6 and News 9 at 12:30 p.m. Viewers can watch live on-air and online at NewsOn6.com/News9.com on the News On 6/News 9 app or on our YouTube accounts. The governor's remarks are expected to start around 12:45 p.m.

What is the State of the State Address?

This will be Gov. Sitt's seventh State of the State address since he was elected in 2018 and won his re-election in 2022.

The address much like the president's State of the Union allows governors to outline their administration’s priorities, including economic policies, tax reforms, education initiatives, and infrastructure plans.

What is Gov. Stitt expected to talk about during the State of the State Address?

Gov. Kevin Stitt previewed some of his legislative priorities in a press conference on Wednesday. He emphasized budget discipline, immigration policies focusing on deporting illegal inmates, and measures to attract businesses, including further tax cuts.

Stitt defended natural gas as a key energy source and expressed confidence in continued economic growth, citing Oklahoma's substantial financial reserves.

What Did Gov. Stitt Speak About During the Last State of the State?

During his 2024 State of the State address on February 5, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt focused on several key topics, including education, taxes, economic development, tribal relations, and crime.

Education and School Choice

Stitt emphasized expanding school choice and promoting Oklahoma’s private and homeschool tax credits. He called for more charter schools focused on career training rather than just college readiness and advocated for outcome-based higher education funding, arguing against subsidizing low-enrollment institutions​.

Tax Cuts and Economic Policy

Stitt reiterated his push to reduce or eliminate Oklahoma’s personal income tax, comparing the state to Florida, which has no income tax. He also called for limiting business regulations and making Oklahoma more attractive to companies by reducing permitting fees and bureaucracy​.

Tribal Relations and Legal Disputes

A significant portion of his speech addressed ongoing legal disputes with Oklahoma’s tribal nations, particularly cases related to state taxation and jurisdiction following the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. He criticized the decision’s impact, stating that the state cannot operate under “two different sets of rules.” Tribal leaders pushed back against his remarks, with Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill arguing that Stitt’s stance undermines tribal sovereignty​.

Crime and Border Security

Last year, Stitt declared that criminals "are not welcome" in Oklahoma and pushed for reforms like civil asset forfeiture protections. He also called for stricter measures against illegal marijuana operations and increased border security efforts, citing concerns over cartel activity​.

Legislative Response