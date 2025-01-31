Pet of the Week: Chimi The Chihuahua

Friday, January 31st 2025, 12:24 pm
It's Friday, which means it's time for our Pet of the Week! Meet Chimi, a lovable 3-year-old Chihuahua.
He is a sweetheart who adores people and gets along wonderfully with other dogs. If you're interested in adopting Chimi, please call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park during the hours displayed on your screen.
January 31st, 2025
January 10th, 2025
October 11th, 2024
October 4th, 2024
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025