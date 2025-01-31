Pet of the Week: Chimi The Chihuahua

PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Chimi, the adorable 3-year-old Chihuahua ready to steal your heart!

Friday, January 31st 2025, 12:24 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

It's Friday, which means it's time for our Pet of the Week! Meet Chimi, a lovable 3-year-old Chihuahua.

He is a sweetheart who adores people and gets along wonderfully with other dogs. If you're interested in adopting Chimi, please call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park during the hours displayed on your screen.
