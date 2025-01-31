Griffin Media to broadcast select Thunder games starting with Kings Game on Feb 1

News 9 and News On 6 will broadcast select Thunder games on their network.

By: News On 6

News 9 and News On 6 will broadcast The Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 1.

"It's a big deal for us because we want as many of our fans as possible to watch these games on TV," said Dan Mahoney, VP of Broadcasting and Communications for the Thunder.

Mahoney says this will allow a lot more fans to see the games.

The games will still be available on FanDuel Network as well as News 9 and News On 6 in Tulsa.

Mahoney said that while it is not uncommon for an NBA team to have a game aired on a major affiliate network like CBS, coordinating broadcasts can be challenging due to preempted programming.

"For Griffin Media to find two nights...where they can put the games on the main station, it's really cool," he said.

In addition to Feb. 1, News 9/News On 6 will also broadcast Thunder games on Feb. 8, March 15, and March 29.