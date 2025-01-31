OSU Alumna Lindsey Fields Identified Among Those Lost In D.C. Plane Crash

Lindsey Fields, an OSU alumna and former employee, was among those who died in the plane crash involving an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C.

By: David Prock

The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has confirmed that an OSU alumna and former university employee was among those who died in the plane crash late Wednesday near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Lindsey Fields, maiden name Carter, was on board American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita to Washington, D.C. when the plane collided in midair with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers. OSU Alumni Association President Dr. Ann Caine posted on social media Friday to confirm the information.

"Among the victims of this week’s tragic plane crash in Washington D.C. was one of our own. On behalf of the entire community, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of OSU alumna and former university employee Lindsey (Carter) Fields, as well as to all those affected by this devastating event. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time. As we mourn this profound loss, we are reminded of the strength and unity that define the Cowboy family. In times of tragedy, we come together to support one another, honoring the memories of those we have lost. To Lindsey’s family, please know that the OSU family stands with you and offers our support and deepest sympathies. - Dr. Ann Caine OSU Alumni Association President"

Jason Bolden, the department head of Integrative Biology at OSU said, "I will just say that our department is very proud of Lindsey for what she achieved. She was an excellent and dedicated teacher who influenced a tremendous number of biology students."