Q&A: What do 100-year-olds do? From the perspective of five-year-olds

Aspen Creek kids celebrated the hundredth day of school by envisioning their future selves at age 100. Their plans ranged from becoming mermaids to pink Jeep-driving doctors to just sitting around enjoying life.

Friday, January 31st 2025, 2:51 pm

By: Ryan Gillin


Students and staff at Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center aged quite a bit overnight.

The four and five-year-olds who usually roam the hallways were replaced by the hundred-year-old versions of themselves donned in wrinkles, rollers, and pearls to celebrate the hundredth day of school. Other students attached a hundred items to their clothes to celebrate.

What will you be doing when you are a hundred years old?

“I am going to be a doctor.”

“I am going to be a doctor with a pink Jeep.”

“A mermaid.”

“I am going to be sitting on the couch and eating my beans.”

“I am going to be playing soccer.”

“I am going to be a grandma.”

Ryan Gillin
Ryan Gillin

Ryan Gillin joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in July 2022. Prior to joining the News On 6 team, she graduated from the University of Alabama with degrees in News Media and Communication Studies. 

