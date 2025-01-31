Q&A: What do 100-year-olds do? From the perspective of five-year-olds

Friday, January 31st 2025, 2:51 pm
Students and staff at Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center aged quite a bit overnight.
The four and five-year-olds who usually roam the hallways were replaced by the hundred-year-old versions of themselves donned in wrinkles, rollers, and pearls to celebrate the hundredth day of school. Other students attached a hundred items to their clothes to celebrate.
What will you be doing when you are a hundred years old?
“I am going to be a doctor.”
“I am going to be a doctor with a pink Jeep.”
“A mermaid.”
“I am going to be sitting on the couch and eating my beans.”
“I am going to be playing soccer.”
“I am going to be a grandma.”
