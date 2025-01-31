Man Arrested for 2nd-Degree Arson After 2024 Fire at Peoria Foodland In Tulsa

Friday, January 31st 2025, 3:19 pm
A Tulsa man is accused of setting fire to a Tulsa business in 2024.
Asm Ismail was arrested on Friday in connection to a fire at Peoria Foodland near South Peoria Avenue and East 61st Street on August 14th. No one was inside the store at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.
Ismail was booked into Tulsa County jail on a charge of 2nd-degree arson.
This is a developing story.
November 20th, 2023
August 22nd, 2023
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025