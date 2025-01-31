Man Arrested for 2nd-Degree Arson After 2024 Fire at Peoria Foodland In Tulsa

A man was arrested for second-degree arson after a fire at the Peoria Foodland store last year.

By: David Prock

A Tulsa man is accused of setting fire to a Tulsa business in 2024.

Asm Ismail was arrested on Friday in connection to a fire at Peoria Foodland near South Peoria Avenue and East 61st Street on August 14th. No one was inside the store at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

Ismail was booked into Tulsa County jail on a charge of 2nd-degree arson.

This is a developing story.