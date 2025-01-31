Oklahoma Wesleyan Baseball Moves To 4-0 On The Season With A 7-2 Win Over UHSP St. Louis on Friday

Oklahoma Wesleyan starts the season 4-0 for the 1st time since 2023.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball team moved to 4-0 on the season on Friday, beating UHSP St. Louis 7-2 in the weekend series opener among the two teams.

Evan Foor picked up the win on the mound for OKWU, pitching 4 scoreless innings while striking out 3. 4 other pitchers made appearances for the Eagles.

Javier Marcial gave the Eagles the early lead in the bottom of the 1st, when he hit a 2-run triple to right field that scored Jorge Aldrete and Ravaughn Morgan. The Eagles added another run in the bottom of the 3rd, when Connor Hickey hit a solo homer to right-center to give Oklahoma Wesleyan a 3-0 lead.

The Eagles put a pair of runs on the board in the 4th thanks. Morgan roped a 2-out double down the right field line to score Blake Tablazon. The next batter, Hickey, hit one high to right center that dropped in thanks to a little help from the wind that drove in Morgan to make it 5-0. OKWU added runs in the 5th and 6th innings to close out the scoring.

The same two teams will meet again on Saturday at 12 pm at Doenges Field in Bartlesville for Game 2 of the 3-game series.



