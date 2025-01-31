'The next five to six years is really important for TU athletics': AD Justin Moore Discusses Golden Hurricanes

Tulsa's Athletic Director shared expectations over the next several years

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

University of Tulsa Athletic Director Justin Moore spent time with the local media on Thursday to answer questions on the current state of the athletic department. Moore described what expectations are for various programs over the next several years. The Tulsa AD also expressed the importance for the football program to win in the first year of new coach Tre Lamb. Announced on Dec. 10, Lamb has filled out his staff and is currently in the recruiting process.

Expectations for Tulsa

"I think the next five to six years is really important for TU athletics and for TU in general, because I think college athletics itself is changing so much, and I think we've got a window to really get as healthy as we can be so, that we have a lot of as many options as we can, when whatever changes happen and make sure we're on the right side of whatever that looks like. So I think to be fair to Coach Lamb and to Coach Konkol, we've got to get better over the next five years or so. We're not gonna win every game right away. We understand that, but we've just got to continue to work to get better and better and put the right things in place to give us the type of program that can win at that level and win at that level over time and not just do it on one year. We've got to build programs that can sustain success over time."





Importance for Tulsa Football to win quickly

"Critically important. I don't think it's a secret, but major decisions are made on the health of an athletic department based on the success of its football program. Viewership when the football team plays, and so we understand that football has to be successful, which is a reason that we made the decision that we did. We've got to support coach in the program and make sure we're giving them the tools to win, but for the health of all of our sports, just the way that college athletics works, our football program has to be successful for the overall health of the department."



